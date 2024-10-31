Forest evac orders lifting in Bighorns; Fremont County rescinding evac orders near Pack Trail Fire

CASPER, Wyo. — The first of winter 2024’s storms has passed, leaving behind a blanket of snow instrumental in delivering one of the final blows in the fight to contain wildfires across the state. Closure orders being lifted in parts of the Bighorn National Forest and areas around the Pack Trail Fire in western Wyoming suggest the fire season is finally nearing an end.

Elk Fire 88% contained; forest closure area reduced

Following the ignition of the Elk Fire from a lightning strike Sept. 27, swaths of the northern section of the Bighorn National Forest were closed almost immediately. While crews fought against the spread of the flames, numerous recreational areas, county and state roads and even personal residences were closed and evacuated.

However, now that the weather is changing and crews have made significant progress in fire containment, many of those once-closed routes and residences are opening back up. Up until now, though, the closed section of the forest was not at all reduced.

Now, most U.S. Forest Service lands north of U.S. Highway 14 are back open, according to the newest update from the Bighorn National Forest Facebook page.

Further south, the area east of Red Grade Road and Big Goose Road’s intersection, where crews are still currently working, will reopen Saturday. The Forest Service clarified that the area west of the two roads’ meeting point will stay closed for the immediate future.

Now that it is no longer snowing and crews are able to work in higher elevations, work to clear roads for equipment access and ultimately construct indirect fire lines where they are needed can resume. There may be snow on the ground and the fire may be over three-quarters contained, but 98,352 acres are still currently threatened.

To stay informed on the current efforts of fire crews fighting the Elk Fire in the Bighorn National Forest, see the forest’s Facebook page.

Bighorn National Forest areas reopening Nov. 2, 2024 (Bighorn National Forest Facebook)

Fremont County lifts evacuation orders for areas around Pack Trail Fire; Forest area remains closed through November

The Pack Trail Fire in western Wyoming also experienced significant snowfall that aided in fire suppression. While the Bridger-Teton National Forest announced in its daily Facebook update that the ongoing forest closure order would remain in effect through Nov. 15, the Fremont County Emergency Management Agency announced it is rescinding some of its evacuation orders.

The following areas are now back open to the public and clear of all evacuation orders:

The Union Pass Subdivision

Lava Mountain Lodge

Triangle C Ranch

Old Mackenzie Ranch

For more information on remaining evacuation orders and the newly opened areas, see the Fremont County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page. Remaining road closures can also be found at the forest’s Facebook page.

Difficult road conditions as a result of snowfall have limited suppression work, but the work is ongoing nonetheless. Particularly on the north and east sides of the Pack Trail Fire, crews are continuing suppression repair and conducting cold trailing.

Still, on the southwestern flank, where fire activity has reduced, crews continue to monitor the fire line.

Pack Trail Fire closure and activity map for Oct. 31, 2024 (Bridger-Teton National Forest Facebook)