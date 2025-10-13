PHOTOS: Casper Concertgoers Rave About Electrifying Rock Performance

In This Moment showed up and rocked the Ford Wyoming Center last weekend. They came with Dayseeker, The funeral Portrait, and Ded.

Attendees had high praise for the concert. See some of the comments and photos submitted from the concert below.

In This Moment has been described as alternative metal, hard rock, metalcore, industrial metal, melodic metalcore, gothic, pop and nu metal, and industrial. The band's lead singer Maria Brink calls herself a witch and incorporates Wiccan and other spiritual imagery into her style and performances. Representations of goddesses in faceless masks are a motif in the band's work along with plenty of edgy horror elements like red balloons, splatters of blood, and clowns.

"They all think I'm a Satanist, and I got people chained up in my basement," Brink told Loudwire in 2020. "There's videos of people basically dissecting the ['The In-Between'] video on how it's evil, and how there's six hands around my head."

Brink went on to say that her art is meant to be open to interpretation. "Mystery is great, that's what art is and I think when you can leave your imagination to grow, it's good. I just don't like it if it's super bad because I'm a loving person, I love everybody and human beings. I do have a darkness to me, but I would never do bad things or wish bad things on people, or hurt anything or anyone."

Casper Concertgoers Seemed to Enjoy the Show

In This Moment once again delivered a high-energy concert with powerful vocals, an elaborate stage show and choreography, detailed set design, and stunning costume changes. Their Black Mass Tour is next scheduled to appear in Kansas City, Missouri, at the Midland Theatre. They started in September and will end the tour at the end of this month in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Thanks to all who submitted photos! See the pictures below.

