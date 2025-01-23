Ford Wyoming Center announces new General Manager

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Ford Wyoming Center has announced a new General Manager.

That’s according to a press release from the venue, who announced the appointment of Jake Crumb as the new GM.

“With a career spanning over a decade in venue management and a passion for creating unforgettable live event experiences, Jake brings a wealth of expertise to this vital leadership role,” the release states.

According to the release, Crumb was raised in New Hampshire and has served in a variety of roles and senior positions across his career, including Regional Director of Operations, General Manager, and Director of Events.

“His impressive resume includes overseeing event operations at prestigious venues such as the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine, and spearheading the successful openings of the Colonial Theatre in Laconia, New Hampshire, and the Nashua Center for the Arts in Nashua, New Hampshire,” the release states.

Crumb has a Master’s degree in Sport and Entertainment Management from the University of South Carolina, a Bachelor’s degree in Theatre, and an Associate’s degree in Business from the University of New Hampshire.

“What motivates me most is bringing people together to share memorable experiences,” Crumb said. “I’m thrilled to join the passionate team at the Ford Wyoming Center and look forward to collaborating with the Casper community to deliver exceptional live events.”

As General Manager, Crumb will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Ford Wyoming Center.

The release notes that, outside of his career, Crumb enjoys “exploring new places, trying new foods, and spending time with his dog and family on the lake.”

Additionally, Crumb acknowledged his passion for woodworking, DIY projects, painting and the arts.

Rick Hontz, the Senior Vice President of OVG, touted the previous success of Crumb and expressed confidence that in what Crumb can bring to the Ford Wyoming Center.

“Jake’s extensive background in venue management and his proven ability to deliver exceptional guest experiences make him the perfect fit for the Ford Wyoming Center,” Hontz says. “His leadership will undoubtedly strengthen our presence in Casper and continue to elevate the venue as a premier destination for live entertainment and community events. We’re excited to see the positive impact he’ll bring to the team and the local community.”

