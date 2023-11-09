Ford Wyoming Center Announces Hozier Concert Next Fall

Hozier is stopping through Casper for the artist's Unrneal Unearth Tour on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 8 PM.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 17, 2023 at noon.

Hozier, or Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, is an Irish musician, singer and songwriter. His music pulls from soul, folk, and blues.

Top songs include "Take Me to Church," "Work Song," and "Cherry Wine," among others.

