Food Bank Of Wyoming Battles Food Insecurity Statewide

Food insecurity in Wyoming has increased in the past two years, which has required Food Bank of Wyoming to pivot its programs and initiatives to be able to provide state-wide support.

In 2023, Food Bank of Wyoming distributed enough food to provide the daily equivalent of more than 23,800 meals – a 9% increase over the previous year and the highest amount distributed since 2021.

The food bank has 150 Hunger Relief Partners across the state of Wyoming to help provide food for all.

They operates 19 mobile pantries across the state, primarily in rural communities to ensure every Wyomingite has consistent access to nourishing food at no-cost.

Mobile Pantries provide shelf stable food box with fresh produce to those seeking food assistance and support communities where the need is greater. Take the Douglas Mobile Pantry, for example. After the local food pantry closed last fall, Food Bank of Wyoming partnered with the community to hold pop-up mobile pantries to fill the gap. While working with community members to support a permanent location.

In October 2023, Food Bank of Wyoming piloted a new delivery route called the FRESH Express Route. That has been able to distribute an additional 320,000 pounds of produce since launching.

The FRESH Express Route allows Food Bank of Wyoming to deliver fresh produce to more than 50 Hunger Relief Partners more frequently, plus pick up food from local producers to distribute Wyoming-grown food directly to communities. Food Bank of Wyoming believes fresh produce is a critical component to ensure neighbors are not just fed but nourished. While the Food Bank still stocks their distribution center and Hunger Relief Partners with shelf-stable food items, fresh produce is essential to reduce risk factors that are associated with poor diet and low intake of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Virtual Find Food Tool Late last year, Food Bank of Wyoming launched their new virtual tool to help neighbors find no-cost food distributions and programs. This innovative tool is a resource for Wyomingites looking for an easy and convenient way to find food distribution locations closest to them. The virtual "Find Food” tool empowers people to explore the Food Bank’s network of food pantries, Hunger Relief partners, and nearby distribution sites simply by entering an address, zip code, or city.

