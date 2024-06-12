Flood Advisory, Elevated Fire Risk in Natrona County This Week

A flood advisory remains in effect for rivers and creeks in Western and Central Wyoming.

Warm temperatures will lead to increased mountain snowmelt, rising streams and rivers may lead to flooding.

This per the National Weather Service.

Also, today and tonight there is eleveated to near-critical fire weather conditions in place across most low-elevation areas. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will be widespread in Natrona County.

Today's high will be near 89 degrees, tonight will be clear with a low around 55 degrees.

There is a slight chance of showers on Thursday with thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Tomorrow's high is forecast as 86 degrees.