First of Many Kum & Go Stores Converted in Maverik Takeover

Maverik has announced its first converted Kum & Go on social media. This after Maverik purchased Kum & Go stores in April 2023 with over 800 units in 20 states in the Midwest and Rockies region.

A former Kum & Go in Draper, Utah is the first of many store conversions across Utah, Colorado, Idaho, and Wyoming in coming months. It opened Tuesday, offering loyalty members exclusive deals on various packaged beverages to celebrate the store's grand opening.

Maverik is a Salt Lake City-based company, so it makes sense they would choose to start there. And while it's based in Utah, the story goes that founder Ruell Call started the Maverik in Afton, Wyoming in 1928 after purchasing two barrels of fuel with money earned from renting rolling skates.

It was an adventure, which carries over into the gas station's theme today.

Last year Maverik was voted "Best Gas Station Food" in USA Today's Reader Choice 2023 awards. In the same awards it ranked as the No. 5 Best Gas Station Brand.

Next to open will be three Utah stores: one in South Jordan on Jan. 19, one in Herriman on Jan. 23, and one in Murray on Jan. 24.

Several Colorado stores will be converted in February along with one in Arizona, two in Idaho, and another in Utah.

So far Wyoming's conversion dates have not been listed. Time will tell.