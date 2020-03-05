First Coronavirus Case In Colorado, State’s Governor Says

Colorado's Governor on his official Twitter page announced Thursday afternoon that the state has learned of the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Colorado.

"We are diligently managing this situation and will be holding a press conference to update Coloradans with the latest at 4:45 (p.m.)," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis's Twitter page says.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a news release that a man in his mid-30s had contact with a known case of the virus. The presumptive positive results are being sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

"To act as swiftly as possible, the state will proceed as if the case is officially confirmed," the news release says.

So far, there are no known cases of the respiratory illness in Wyoming, though Gov. Mark Gordon says the state is preparing.