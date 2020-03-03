Governor Gordon Says Wyoming Preparing For Coronavirus

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon says that while there are so far no known cases of COVID 19 -- also known as the novel coronavirus -- in Wyoming, officials are doing everything they can to get ready for the expected arrival of the infectious disease.

Gordon says that includes ongoing conversations between health officials and hospitals on such topics as the availability of hospital beds and ambulances and how many patients could be isolated should that become necessary.

He also says the health department has been doing everything it can to make sure the lab equipment needed to test for the disease is readily available.

Gordon on Tuesday afternoon urged Wyoming residents to take the precautions they typically would take to prevent the spread of the flu and similar illnesses, such as frequent hand-washing and staying home from work when sick. He added that Wyoming is in regular contact with federal officials about the virus.

He urged people to get the latest information on coronavirus at the Wyoming Department of Health website.

State Superintendent of Schools Jillian Balow said her agency has been talking with school districts across Wyoming about getting ready for the virus. She also said the agency has been getting needed information out to school nurses, custodians, and others, and that plans are in place to deal with emergency scenarios, such as if schools need to close to prevent the spread of the disease.

You can hear the entire Tuesday news conference with Gordon and Balow in the audio attached to this article.