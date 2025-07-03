Yesterday evening there was an evacuation for some Albany County residents after firework making materials were discovered inside a home in the Prairie's Edge subdivision.

Albany County Emergency Management issued the immediate evacuation notice at about 3:00 p.m. on July 2nd.

"Due to the presence of potential explosives in the area, an immediate evacuation is required. All personnel and civilians must evacuate to a minimum distance of 300 meters from the incident location at 530 Beaufort St. Please proceed calmly and quickly to the designated evacuation point at the Eppson Center - 1560 N 3rd St, Laramie."

"Do not attempt to return to your home or retrieve belongings. Estimated time of re-entry is 10 hours. Law enforcement and Fire Department are on scene to assist. Your safety is our highest priority."

Making and using homemade fireworks is illegal in Wyoming.

In Wyoming, using illegal fireworks is a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $750 and/or imprisonment for up to 60 days.

Additionally, the fireworks themselves may be confiscated. In this instance, officials said they were seizing the materials being used to make the fireworks.

They did not say if anyone was arrested in connection with the incident.

Just a few days ago a 22-year-old Ohio man was nearly killed after homemade fireworks exploded inside a mobile home. A witness told Fox 8 news: "“Those windows blew out and there was glass everywhere. He was holding his arm, what’s left of it.”

Homemade fireworks are extremely dangerous due to the volatile chemicals used and the lack of professional expertise in their construction. They can cause severe injuries, including burns, amputations, and blindness. Ignition can be unpredictable, leading to premature or accidental explosions.

Attempting to make homemade fireworks may result in significant property damage, serious injury, and even death.

