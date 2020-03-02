Casper Fire-EMS units were dispatched to 136 S. Wolcott St. at 9:08 Monday for a report of smoke on the first floor and in the elevator of the building, according to news release from the Casper Fire Department.

Firefighters found smoke on the first and second floors of the building, and what appeared to be a malfunctioning elevator motor.

After determining no fire threat, they disconnected power to the elevator and ventilated smoke from the building, known as the Wolcott Galleria.

All occupants of the building at the time of the incident evacuated without incident, and no injuries were reported.

Casper Fire-EMS responded to the scene with five units, the on-duty battalion chief, chief officers, and an investigator. Other responders included the Casper Police Department, and an ambulance from Wyoming Medical Center.

An elevator technician also was dispatched to the scene.

Building occupants were allowed to return to work.

Meanwhile, Casper Fire-EMS reminds people to familiarize themselves with fire safety in their workplace.

Just like at home, practice an escape plan and practice different ways out of the building. Designate a meeting place for yourself and your coworkers. After practice review the plan with your co-workers.

If your building is secured, remember to carry your access key or card with you after being told to evacuate, because the safest place may be in your office to wait for help to arrive.

Post your fire escape plan in the building.