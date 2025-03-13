Firefighters put out 2.1-acre blaze near Sunset Bar and Grill

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Fire District reported that a fire that broke out near the area of Sunset Bar and Grill has been put out.

That’s according to a social media post from the district, which stated that the fire was started from a pile of used coal.

Despite initial approximations of 5 acres, the post stated that 2.1 acres of grass and sage had burned. The blaze was wind-driven, and no structures or people were in danger. There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

The latest update from the Natrona County Fire District states that forward progress has been stopped and units are now clearing the scene.

Eight Week Old Puppies at the Casper Humane Society February 6. The nonprofit animal shelter announced that they have a litter of EIGHT new pups -- and they are RIDICULOUSLY CUTE. Don't forget about all the animals, check out their site HERE. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM