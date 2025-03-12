Chronic wasting disease detected in elk near Pinedale feedground

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has confirmed a case of chronic wasting disease in an adult cow elk from Elk Hunt Area 93, located at the Black Butte Feedground.

Game and Fish personnel discovered the elk, collected samples and removed the carcass.

This marks the first documented case of CWD in Hunt Area 93 and the first confirmed instance of an elk with CWD on this feedground. The area is bordered by two other elk hunt areas, 87 and 92, both of which have previously reported CWD cases.

The Black Butte Feedground is one of 21 feedgrounds operated by Game and Fish in northwest Wyoming. These feedgrounds have provided supplemental winter feeding for over a century. Game and Fish officials anticipated the discovery of CWD on feedgrounds in 2025, given the disease’s ongoing spread across the state. The department operates these feedgrounds to help sustain elk populations during harsh winters.

Names and locations of feedgrounds in the Jackson and Pinedale regions. The Alkali feedground permit has been terminated and Alkali is no longer an authorized feedground. (Wyoming Game and Fish Department) Chronic wasting disease is a fatal neurological illness affecting deer, elk and moose. Game and Fish officials emphasize the importance of continued monitoring to understand the disease’s potential impacts and to guide future management decisions. Game and Fish personnel will continue to monitor feedgrounds for elk exhibiting signs of CWD. The disease poses a significant threat to wildlife populations.

Game and Fish is currently developing Feedground Management Action Plans, a public process to explore strategies aimed at reducing elk dependence on feedgrounds and minimizing disease transmission risks. These plans will align with guidelines established during the development of the Wyoming Feedground Management Plan. Public input and review will be sought as the Feedground Management Action Plans are finalized.

For more information on CWD testing and transmission, carcass transportation and carcass disposal regulations, visit the Game and Fish CWD web page. Updates on feedground management efforts can be found on the department’s feedground web page.

