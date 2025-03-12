Casper Region Game and Fish invites public to 2025 season-setting meetings

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Casper Region will host a series of public meetings to present and discuss the proposed 2025 hunting seasons.

Attending a public meeting is one way to learn about local wildlife populations, ask questions and visit with local Game and Fish biologists and wardens.

The public is invited to one or more of the following meetings:

  • March 19, 6 p.m.: Casper Game and Fish Regional office, 3030 Energy Lane
  • March 20, 6 p.m.: Glenrock Converse County Library, 506 S. 4th St.
  • March 26, 6 p.m.: Lusk Niobrara County Fairgrounds, Shooting Sports Building, 4080 U.S. 20
  • March 27, 6 p.m.: Newcastle Pinnacle Bank Conference Room, 1401 Washington Blvd.
  • March 27, 6 p.m.: Sundance Crook County Courthouse Basement, 309 Cleveland St.
  • March 31, 6 p.m.: Douglas Converse County Library, 300 E. Walnut St.

Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the Game and Fish public meeting web page. In addition, biologists’ presentations containing information on season proposals for each district will be posted on this page by March 22.

Interested hunters can review the proposed written regulations and presentations before submitting public comments through 5 p.m. April 2. Comments can be made on the public meeting web page, in person at meetings or by mailing comments to Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.

