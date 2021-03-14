Firefighters Extinguish Truck Fire East of Casper

Firefighting crews put out a fire on a truck east of Casper on Friday night, according to the Natrona County Fire District.

The Fire District and the Evansville Fire-EMS Department responded to a call about 9:15 p.m. in the area of the Lazy 8 Bar on U.S. Highway 20-26-87 between Casper and Glenrock, for the report of a truck on fire.

Vicki Parke

Fire units saw heavy fire coming from the engine compartment of the truck, and were able to knock the fire down quickly.

The Natrona County Fire District called an investigator to find the cause of the blaze.

