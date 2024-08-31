Firefighters continue progress in containing wildfires

CASPER, Wyo. — Fire crews at the several wildfires throughout Wyoming continued making headway in fully containing the blazes on Friday.

The largest fire remains the Remington Fire, reported at 196,368 acres across Wyoming and Montana. The fire is now 76% contained, the Bureau of Land Management reports.

The Remington Fire saw minimal activity on Friday, as crews used heavy machinery to make progress repairing interior fire lines. Today, bulldozers and graders on the western portion of the fire will work south toward the town of Birney. Crews at the eastern portion of the fire will continue working south repairing fire lines.

The House Draw Fire is the second-largest burning in the state, at 174,683 acres. However, it’s also nearly fully contained, with the BLM reporting 94% containment.

Fire activity was low at the House Draw Fire on Friday, primarily burning through cottonwood trees in drainage bottoms, as heavy equipment conducted repair work north of Interstate 90 on the western side of the fire and moved south along interior lines. Moving forward, crews will continue working to finish repairs south of the interstate and conduct suppression repair efforts on the north side of the highway.

The Flat Rock Fire now spans 52,421 acres and is 78% contained, the BLM reports.

Recently, firefighters at the Flat Rock Fire focused repair efforts on the western and northern perimeters. Now, heavy equipment operators will begin working north to south, repairing the fire line as needed.

The smallest of the large wildfires is the Constitution Fire, covering 24,594 acres. It is also the one closest to being fully contained, as the BLM reports it is 95% contained.

At the wildfire, interior pockets of unburned fuels continue to burn. Firefighting crews are in the process of assessing damages and repairing fence along the eastern perimeter and other areas as they are identified.

No evacuations are in effect on the Flat Rock, Remington, Constitution or House Draw Fires.