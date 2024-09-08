Fire weather watch to kick off coming week in Natrona

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper area residents will kick off the coming week under a fire weather watch, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service.

On Monday, the fire weather watch goes into effect at noon and lasts until 8 p,m. Watches are put in effect when the combination of dry fuels and weather conditions support extreme fire danger.

The day’s forecast predicts patches of smoke throughout the day, with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature near 86 degrees. Fairly strong southwest winds are expected to move through the area, gusting as strong as 25 mph.

Monday night will see temperatures drop to a low of about 56 degrees. Skies should remain mostly clear after sundown.

Tuesday is likely to be similar, with sunny skies and comparable temperatures, as the NWS reports a high of 88. However, Tuesday won’t be nearly as windy, as wind speeds aren’t expected to exceed 10 mph.