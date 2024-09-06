Domestic Violence Awareness Candlelight Vigil set for Oct. 6

CASPER, Wyo. — The Self Help Center recently announced that its annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month Candlelight Vigil is fast approaching, scheduled for Oct. 6. This year’s event will be hosted at the Tate Pump House on Oct. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The vigil is a time for people to come together in solidarity, reflection and hope.

The event will honor all victims of domestic violence. Survivors, victim allies and advocates will speak and share stories. Additionally, a light dinner will be provided.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly a third of American women and a quarter of American men are the victims of domestic violence at some point during their lives. Meanwhile, the Emergency Assistance Foundation reports that an average of 23 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner, totaling over 12 million men and women annually.