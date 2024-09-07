(PHOTOS) KWHS trounces Laramie for first season win on Friday in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. – It was good to be back home again on Friday for the Kelly Walsh High School Trojans.

After a stinging 34-0 loss to Campbell County in Gillette on Aug. 30, the Trojans were ready to redeem themselves in front of their home crowd during their first home game of the season.

KW hit the scoreboard early, ending the game with a 34-14 final on a sun-drenched evening. Their defense was able to keep the Laramie Plainsmen from making their first down until late into the second half.

Meanwhile in Rock Springs, KW’s crosstown rivals Natrona County High School pulled off a 28-3 win there.

KW will play against Cheyenne South next week.

