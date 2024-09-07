(PHOTOS) Car show raises money for suicide prevention

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of harming themselves, please call 911. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or text “WYO” to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line.

CASPER, Wyo. — People were able to appreciate hundreds of antique cars and other souped-up vehicles while supporting a good cause Saturday afternoon at the annual Hot Rod Hooligans Car Show. The event doubled as a fundraiser for local nonprofit J.R.’s Hunt for Life.

“This is the Hot Rod Hooligans’ 12th year putting on suicide prevention and awareness car show,” Hot Rod Hooligans vice president Dan Williams said. “Each year, we choose a nonprofit that focuses on mental health and suicide prevention. This year, we’re supporting J.R.’s Hunt for Life.”

Over the years, the car club has raised more than $100,000 for various organizations, Williams said.

Roughly 100 cars and other vehicles took part in the event, with hundreds more taking part as attendees.

“When we started this, we had no idea it’d grow into what it’s become,” club president Norman Jackson said. “There are people who have been to all 12 of these car shows, and it’s great to meet new people each year too.”

J.R.’s Hunt for Life is a nonprofit organization that provides free suicide prevention and awareness training. It also offers help to people struggling with suicidal ideation and people who know someone who has performed or attempted suicide.

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)