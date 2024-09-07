Natrona County weekly arrest report (8/30/24–9/6/24)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them.
The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the arrests made in a given time period.
The log does not contain information for juvenile offenders, suspects recommended for charges of a sexual nature, or information for persons arrested in Natrona County who have bonded or bailed out of the detention center before law enforcement releases the information.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.
8/30/24–9/3/24
- Jarren Gabaldon, 26 – Hold for Wyoming State Prison
- Mohammed Hanif, 37 – Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Andrew Barrett, 38 – Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of a Controlled Substance: Liquid: 3/10 Gram, Possession of a Controlled Substance: Plant: 3 Ounces or Less
- Terrance Fullerton, 26 – District Court Bench Warrant
- Ernesto Jauregui Avelar, 60 – Urinating or Defecating in Public, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container
- Jeryell Brigance, 34 – Failure to Appear, Serve Jail Time
- Justin Coatney, 38 – Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Thesha Fellon, 29 – Failure to Comply
- KC Hancock, 39 – Failure to Comply
- Matthew Fogle, 45 – Failure to Appear
- Austin Greer, 26 – Failure to Comply, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Jim Freeman, 29 – Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Nicholas Urbanski, 30 – Failure to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Resisting Arrest
- Jacob Myron, 34 – Possession of a Controlled Substance: Liquid: 3/10 Gram
- Julio-Ceasar Flores, 53 – County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Benjamin Johnson, 23 – Failure to Comply
- Audrey Schultz, 22 – Failure to Appear
- Jeremy Lakey, 19 – Aggravated Assault and Battery
- Jeremiah Enright, 40 – Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Wilbur Lutkins, 34 – Criminal Warrant
- Jadon Wilson-Derby, 22 – Failure to Comply
- Veronica Hancock, 41 – Failure to Comply
- Kobe Dimick, 21 – DWUI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident: Property Damage
- Andrew Zuber, 59 – DWUI
- Destry Bristow, 57 – Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container
- Allena Piper, 21 – County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Duran Vigil, 40 – Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Trey Watson, 33 – Possession of a Controlled Substance: Powder or Crystal, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Amy Dejesus, 42 – NCIC Hit
- Jessica Harper, 43 – Applying Pressure on Throat or Neck
- Kristy Tso, 29 – Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Fady Osseiran, 51 – Failure to Comply
- Raven Abbott, 32 – Failure to Comply x4, District Court Bench Warrant
- Luke Carpenter, 44 – District Court Bench Warrant
- Nicholas Sterling, 39 – Battery
- Mary Brewer, 36 – Disturbing the Peace
- Rita Lopez, 38 – Failure to Comply
- Nicholas Giangiacomo, 37 – Failure to Appear, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled, Insurance Violation
- John Pearce, 50 – Driving Under Suspension, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Yield for Emergency Vehicle
- Gary Armstrong, 51 – Failure to Appear
- Eddie Hill, 50 – Public Intoxication Prohibited
9/3/24–9/4/24
- Craig Shain, 52 – Serve Jail Time
- Connor Collins, 22 – Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Shantel Webb, 32 – Failure to Comply, Possession of a Controlled Substance: Powder or Crystal
- Gregory Hayes, 53 – Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Thomas Branstetter, 61 – Failure to Comply
- Charles Marsh, 73 – Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Malika Brown, 33 – Shoplifting, Trespassing, Open Container
- Bryce Miller, 35 – Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Gregory Marchant, 26 – Failure to Comply x2
- Harley Johnson, 28 – Failure to Appear, Possession of a Controlled Substance: Powder or Crystal
- Michael Seivewright, 60 – Failure to Comply
- Amber Brough, 47 – DWUI
9/4/24–9/5/24
- Julia Deshaw, 55 – Contract Hold/Billing
- Eddy Fernandez, 50 – Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Justin Fraser, 33 – Serve Jail Time
- Thomas Soto, 27 – Serve Jail Time
- Alexander Johnson 28 – Criminal Warrant x2, Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Mathew Archibeque, 35 – Criminal Warrant, Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Daniel Purdin-killa, 33 – Failure to Comply, Burglary: Building, Possession of a Controlled Substance: Liquid: 0.3 Grams
- Robert Yeager, 52 – Courtesy Hold/Other Agency
- Amanda Gorsuch, 34 – Failure to Comply
- Michael Brown, 35 – Failure to Appear
- Elysha Tsinigine, 36 – Failure to Comply
- Dusten Overgard, 47 – District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear
- Robert Watson, 19 – Driving While License Canceled/Suspended
- Breanna Malloy, 18 – Aggravated Burglary: Attempt to Inflict Bodily Injury, Under 21 Consuming Alcohol, Simple Assault
- Brandon Pederson, 35 – District Court Bench Warrant, Possession of a Controlled Substance: Powder or Crystal, Possession of a Controlled Substance: Plant: 3 Ounces or Less
- Allen Whiteplume, 39 – Public Intoxication Prohibited
9/5/24–9/6/24
- Emily Grimenstein, 26 – Hold for Casper Municipal Court
- Isaiah Montiano Like, 26 – Hold for Probation and Parole
- Christopher Wade, 48 – Courtesy Hold/Other Agency
- Coleman Stanger, 31 – Hold for Probation and Parole
- Tyler Fraser, 20 – Failure to Comply x2, Failure to Appear
- Spencer Lamb, 38 – Hold for Probation and Parole
- Cheryl Rhodes, 42 – Criminal Warrant
- Joshua Germer, 40 – County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Lance Sivertson, 53 – Failure to Appear x3
- Tyrone Starks, 39 – Public Intoxication Prohibited, Resisting Arrest: Interfering/Hindering
- Mark Daigle, 39 – Criminal Warrant
- Brandy Darland, 37 – Criminal Warrant, Interfere with a Peace Officer, Possession of a Controlled Substance: Pill or Capsule: 3 Grams
- Dareck Girten, 33 – Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Kristy Tso, 29 – Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container: Possessing/Dispensing in Open
- Tammy Barnes, 53 – Failure to Comply