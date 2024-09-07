Natrona County weekly arrest report (8/30/24–9/6/24)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them.

The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the arrests made in a given time period.

The log does not contain information for juvenile offenders, suspects recommended for charges of a sexual nature, or information for persons arrested in Natrona County who have bonded or bailed out of the detention center before law enforcement releases the information.

All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.

8/30/24–9/3/24

Jarren Gabaldon, 26 – Hold for Wyoming State Prison

Mohammed Hanif, 37 – Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Andrew Barrett, 38 – Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of a Controlled Substance: Liquid: 3/10 Gram, Possession of a Controlled Substance: Plant: 3 Ounces or Less

Terrance Fullerton, 26 – District Court Bench Warrant

Ernesto Jauregui Avelar, 60 – Urinating or Defecating in Public, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container

Jeryell Brigance, 34 – Failure to Appear, Serve Jail Time

Justin Coatney, 38 – Public Intoxication Prohibited

Thesha Fellon, 29 – Failure to Comply

KC Hancock, 39 – Failure to Comply

Matthew Fogle, 45 – Failure to Appear

Austin Greer, 26 – Failure to Comply, Hold for Probation and Parole

Jim Freeman, 29 – Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Nicholas Urbanski, 30 – Failure to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Resisting Arrest

Jacob Myron, 34 – Possession of a Controlled Substance: Liquid: 3/10 Gram

Julio-Ceasar Flores, 53 – County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Benjamin Johnson, 23 – Failure to Comply

Audrey Schultz, 22 – Failure to Appear

Jeremy Lakey, 19 – Aggravated Assault and Battery

Jeremiah Enright, 40 – Public Intoxication Prohibited

Wilbur Lutkins, 34 – Criminal Warrant

Jadon Wilson-Derby, 22 – Failure to Comply

Veronica Hancock, 41 – Failure to Comply

Kobe Dimick, 21 – DWUI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident: Property Damage

Andrew Zuber, 59 – DWUI

Destry Bristow, 57 – Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container

Allena Piper, 21 – County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Duran Vigil, 40 – Public Intoxication Prohibited

Trey Watson, 33 – Possession of a Controlled Substance: Powder or Crystal, Hold for Probation and Parole

Amy Dejesus, 42 – NCIC Hit

Jessica Harper, 43 – Applying Pressure on Throat or Neck

Kristy Tso, 29 – Public Intoxication Prohibited

Fady Osseiran, 51 – Failure to Comply

Raven Abbott, 32 – Failure to Comply x4, District Court Bench Warrant

Luke Carpenter, 44 – District Court Bench Warrant

Nicholas Sterling, 39 – Battery

Mary Brewer, 36 – Disturbing the Peace

Rita Lopez, 38 – Failure to Comply

Nicholas Giangiacomo, 37 – Failure to Appear, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled, Insurance Violation

John Pearce, 50 – Driving Under Suspension, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Yield for Emergency Vehicle

Gary Armstrong, 51 – Failure to Appear

Eddie Hill, 50 – Public Intoxication Prohibited

9/3/24–9/4/24

Craig Shain, 52 – Serve Jail Time

Connor Collins, 22 – Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Shantel Webb, 32 – Failure to Comply, Possession of a Controlled Substance: Powder or Crystal

Gregory Hayes, 53 – Public Intoxication Prohibited

Thomas Branstetter, 61 – Failure to Comply

Charles Marsh, 73 – Public Intoxication Prohibited

Malika Brown, 33 – Shoplifting, Trespassing, Open Container

Bryce Miller, 35 – Public Intoxication Prohibited

Gregory Marchant, 26 – Failure to Comply x2

Harley Johnson, 28 – Failure to Appear, Possession of a Controlled Substance: Powder or Crystal

Michael Seivewright, 60 – Failure to Comply

Amber Brough, 47 – DWUI

9/4/24–9/5/24

Julia Deshaw, 55 – Contract Hold/Billing

Eddy Fernandez, 50 – Public Intoxication Prohibited

Justin Fraser, 33 – Serve Jail Time

Thomas Soto, 27 – Serve Jail Time

Alexander Johnson 28 – Criminal Warrant x2, Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Mathew Archibeque, 35 – Criminal Warrant, Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Daniel Purdin-killa, 33 – Failure to Comply, Burglary: Building, Possession of a Controlled Substance: Liquid: 0.3 Grams

Robert Yeager, 52 – Courtesy Hold/Other Agency

Amanda Gorsuch, 34 – Failure to Comply

Michael Brown, 35 – Failure to Appear

Elysha Tsinigine, 36 – Failure to Comply

Dusten Overgard, 47 – District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear

Robert Watson, 19 – Driving While License Canceled/Suspended

Breanna Malloy, 18 – Aggravated Burglary: Attempt to Inflict Bodily Injury, Under 21 Consuming Alcohol, Simple Assault

Brandon Pederson, 35 – District Court Bench Warrant, Possession of a Controlled Substance: Powder or Crystal, Possession of a Controlled Substance: Plant: 3 Ounces or Less

Allen Whiteplume, 39 – Public Intoxication Prohibited

9/5/24–9/6/24

Emily Grimenstein, 26 – Hold for Casper Municipal Court

Isaiah Montiano Like, 26 – Hold for Probation and Parole

Christopher Wade, 48 – Courtesy Hold/Other Agency

Coleman Stanger, 31 – Hold for Probation and Parole

Tyler Fraser, 20 – Failure to Comply x2, Failure to Appear

Spencer Lamb, 38 – Hold for Probation and Parole

Cheryl Rhodes, 42 – Criminal Warrant

Joshua Germer, 40 – County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Lance Sivertson, 53 – Failure to Appear x3

Tyrone Starks, 39 – Public Intoxication Prohibited, Resisting Arrest: Interfering/Hindering

Mark Daigle, 39 – Criminal Warrant

Brandy Darland, 37 – Criminal Warrant, Interfere with a Peace Officer, Possession of a Controlled Substance: Pill or Capsule: 3 Grams

Dareck Girten, 33 – Public Intoxication Prohibited

Kristy Tso, 29 – Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container: Possessing/Dispensing in Open

Tammy Barnes, 53 – Failure to Comply