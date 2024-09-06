9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Ford Wyoming Center

Natrona County first responder agencies invite the community to the second annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Ford Wyoming Center on September 8th from 10 am to 2 pm.

"Join us in remembering the events of September 11, 2001, and pay tribute to the 343 brave heroes who climbed the World Trade Center staircases and perished that day. 2,977 lives were lost as a result of the attacks, including 343 firefighters and paramedics, 23 New York City police officers, and 37 Port Authority police officers. Since the attacks, more than 2,000 deaths have been attributed to 9/11 illnesses" wrote the Casper Police Department.

"Casper Fire-EMS joins our colleagues in our community's public safety agencies in pause and remembrance of this solemn day,” said Dane Andersen, Casper Fire-EMS Department Public Information Officer. “The 23 years that have passed since September 11th, 2001 have witnessed an entire generation of responders begin and retire out of their careers. As the years pass from that infamous day, we continue to teach and instill the fundamental changes to our profession that were paid for with the lives of those heroes forever enshrined on that sacred ground. We remember the humans - the responders, the innocents killed, and all of those who have since sacrificed, as we climb."

The City of Casper Fire-EMS Department will begin the day with a bell ceremony and moment of silence at 9:45 am, followed by the National Anthem. The stair climb and track will open promptly at 10 am and close at 2 pm. Participants may climb the stairs or walk the arena floor equivalent to the 110 stories or 2,200 steps of the World Trade Center. Upon completion of 110 stories, the highest point reached by firefighters on 9/11/01, each climber rings the fire bell in tribute.

Registration is now open online. Bring your email confirmation on the day of the event for check-in. This event is free to the public and for participants 12 years of age and up.

Attendees should park in the north parking lots of the Ford Wyoming Center and enter through the main doors to access the arena floor. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and sneakers, and bring a water bottle. Spectators are welcome and there will be a designated seating area for observation.

Memorial badges of fallen FDNY firefighters will be available on the day of the event for a donation, all proceeds will go to the Wyoming Heroes Fund. Donations may be made by cash or credit card. The Wyoming Heroes Fund provides funds and support to the families of firefighters, emergency medical services workers and law enforcement officers in times of need following a serious injury or death of a first responder.

“This annual stair climb is a heartfelt tribute to the brave first responders who sacrificed their lives on September 11th, 2001,” shared Kiera Hett, Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to come together with our community to honor these fallen heroes.”

