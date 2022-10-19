Fire Weather Watch for Natrona County

The National Weather Service in Riverton has Issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday Afternoon Through Wednesday Evening.

Impacts: Low Humidities, Unseasonably Warm Temperatures, And

Strong Gusty winds will Create Erratic Fire Behavior. New Fire

Starts are Possible.

Wind: West 10 to 20 MPH with Gusts Up to 30 MPH.

Humidity: 10 to 15 Percent.

Temperatures: Highs in the Upper 70s to Lower 80s.

A Fire Weather watch Means That Critical Fire Weather Conditions

are Forecast to Occur. Listen for Later Forecasts and Possible Red

Flag Warnings.

