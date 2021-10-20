Fire in South Cheyenne Leaves Woman Dead; Foul Play Not Suspected
Investigators say they do not believe foul play was involved in a structure fire in south Cheyenne that left a woman dead.
Sheriff's spokesman Deputy Jason Gillott says deputies were called to the scene in the 700 block of Mitchell Court shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.
"A female was found in the structure who had succumbed to the blaze," Gillott said in a press release. "The Laramie County Coroner’s Office is currently working on positive identification."
Gillott says there are no public safety concerns in the area at this time.
