Fire Engulfs Camper in Cheyenne, Causes $15K in Damages

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a Friday morning camper fire in northeast Cheyenne.

Cheyenne Fire Rescue Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says crews were called to the scene in the 2000 block of McCann Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

"According to the official report, the trailer’s owner was awakened out of bed after a passerby noticed a travel trailer fully involved in front of the address," Dykshorn said in a press release.

"Upon arrival, Engine 3 witnessed the homeowner attempting to use a small sedan with a chain to pull the camper away from the main structure," he added.

Dykshorn says firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire and to stop it from spreading to adjacent mobile homes and other passenger vehicles to prevent further loss in damage but were unsuccessful.

"The incident incurred damages for the trailer’s owner and neighbors; $5,000 for the primary and $10,000 for exposure, two vehicles, and a neighboring mobile home," he said.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.