Fire Displaces Occupant of Apartment in West Casper

A resident could not return to their apartment in west Casper after fire and smoke damaged it on Saturday, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department.

Firefighters responded at 4:07 p.m. to reports of black smoke coming from the lower level of a four-plex apartment building in the 100 block of Columbine.

They found heavy smoke in one apartment and were able to confine and extinguish the fire.

The occupant was not home, and the damage prevented them from returning.

The other occupants were allowed to return home after the removal of residual smoke.

No injuries were reported.

The news release did not say what caused the fire or give a damage estimate.

Casper Fire-EMS responded with five units, the on-duty battalion chief, chief officers, and an investigator. The Casper Police Department, and an ambulance from Wyoming Medical Center also responded.

The department reminded the public that smoke alarms save lives. It urged people to test every smoke alarm in their homes and replace the batteries if indicated. If the alarm chirps, the battery is low and needs replacing. Make sure everyone in your home knows the sound of a smoke alarm and knows how to respond.

Newer smoke alarms are designed with long-life batteries, and are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years, according to the Casper Fire-EMS Department.