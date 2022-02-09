Bridge Over I-80 in Cheyenne Closed After Being Hit Again

Another bridge hit has forced the closure of S. Parsley Boulevard over Interstate 80 in Cheyenne, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

WYDOT spokeswoman Andrea Staley says the incident happened sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday.

"The bridge was hit by some large construction equipment," said Staley. "The type of vehicle was not indicated."

This is the second time since August 2021 that the bridge has been hit and damaged, but Staley says there have been numerous hits in the past.

"The bridge is scheduled to be repaired this summer," she said.

WYDOT says the closure will last until further and more extensive evaluation can be completed.