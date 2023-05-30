The historic 500-year flood on June 13, 2022, in Yellowstone National Park severely damaged or washed out roads including the North Entrance Road in Lamar Canyon.

The Park reopened the road in October, and more permanent work will be done in June, according to a press release from the Park on Tuesday.

During the next two weeks, the Park will close a short section of the road between Tower Junction and Lamar Valley from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 5, 7, 8, 12, 14 and 15 so construction crews can conduct safe blasting operations.

During the flood, high water eroded the slope below this section of road rendering it unsafe. Construction crews cut a one-lane road into the hillside for visitors to use.

Now it's time for a permanent solution.

Crews will blast further into the hillside to create a new two-lane road, which will be more resilient and able to withstand the effects of erosion and future flooding.

In order to avoid additional erosion, this work will need to be completed as soon as possible.

Once complete, the existing one-lane road will be removed and rehabilitated.

The North Entrance Road provides winter access to the communities of Cooke City/Silver Gate in Montana and to Lamar Valley, a main attraction in the park.

Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions in Yellowstone:

Visit Park Roads.

Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message.

