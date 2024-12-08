Casper physician establishes Casper College scholarship in memory of grandfather

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper physician Ryan Jackson recently created the Loyd Haden Tanner Memorial Scholarship to honor the memory of his grandfather.

The $1,000 scholarship will be awarded yearly. To qualify, students must have a GPA of at least 2.0, be enrolled in six credit hours, be a Wyoming resident and have a financial need. Jackson noted that he prefers full-time students to apply but will also consider part-time students.

“My grandfather, Loyd Haden Tanner, was a petroleum geologist before starting his sewer and drain cleaning business,” Jackson said. “He raised me and my siblings after my parents divorced. He was my first employer and taught me the value of hard work and honesty in all things.”

Jackson said the scholarship will begin in 2025 in honor of the year his grandfather would have celebrated his 100th birthday.

To apply for this and other Casper College scholarships, people can go here.

