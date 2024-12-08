Kemmerer Wildlife Crossing project on track for summer 2025 construction

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Kemmerer Wildlife Crossing project on U.S. Highway 189 in southwest Wyoming is on schedule to begin construction next year, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently announced.

The project is funded with a $24.3 million Wildlife Crossing Pilot Program discretionary grant that the Federal Highway Administration awarded to the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Wyoming Game and Fish Department in December 2023.

WYDOT engineers continue fine-tuning project plans, including right-of-way and design. The project will likely see five underpasses, one overpass and fencing improvements along a 30-mile stretch of the highway between Evanston and Kemmerer.

“We are working closely with our Game and Fish partners to refine the design to identify crossing opportunities in this area that work best for animal behavior and engineering design requirements,” said WYDOT Director Darin Westby. “The State of Wyoming continues to be a leader in improving wildlife connectivity through grassroots partnerships and dedicated stakeholders.”

The project remains on track to go out for bid in early summer 2025. Construction of the project is expected to take two construction seasons, with a completion date no later than November 2028. A final construction schedule will be determined by the project’s final plans and the awarded contractor, in addition to supply chain availability, weather conditions and other factors.

This location was identified as a priority zone during Wyoming’s Wildlife and Roadways Summit in 2017 with WYDOT, Game and Fish and other stakeholders and partners.

Along U.S. 189, an average of 80 deer–vehicle collisions are reported annually — although this number is likely underreported. The Kemmerer project will help the Wyoming Range and Uinta deer herds, as well as the Carter Lease pronghorn herd.

“We know wildlife and humans will greatly benefit from this project,” said Angi Bruce, Game and Fish director. “Mule deer and pronghorn will be able to move safely between seasonal habitats, reducing the number of animals on the roadway and increasing the safety of drivers on Highway 189.”

Beyond crash data, this project was the top priority due to projected future development and increased traffic along U.S. 189 due to the planned nuclear power facility in the area. This project also builds on existing wildlife crossing improvements completed along U.S. 189, including the Dry Piney and Trapper’s Point crossings.

The Federal Highway Administration also recognized the need, awarding WYDOT more than 20% of the available Pilot Program federal funding for this project. The total cost of this project is expected to be $37.4 million. In addition to the federal grant and $4.2 million in WYDOT formula funds, the Wyoming Transportation Commission, Game and Fish Commission, Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust and other nonprofits and partners contributed $8.8 million to fully fund the project.

Once completed, this project is anticipated to eliminate 80–90% of wildlife–vehicle collisions.

