Obituaries: Laird; Cook; Graveman; Lewis; Ryan

Judith K. Laird: 1948 – 2024

It is with profound love and respect that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, Judi Laird. Born on May 5, 1948, in Casper, Wyoming, she passed away on September 6, 2024, in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, surrounded by those who loved her. She maintained her great sense of humor and faced the end with the same positivity, grace, strength, and love that defined her life.

We took time to process her passing and begin healing, wanting to honor her appropriately with words that truly reflect her spirit and the impact she had on all of us. While we shared the news on social media at the time, we realize some may be hearing about her passing only now.

Judi was the devoted mother of Jason and Damon Laird, embracing her daughters-in-law, Dee and Amber, as her own. She unwaveringly cherished and deeply loved her grandchildren, Sterling and Rogan, and step-grandchildren: Uriah, Bree, Aurora, Emilee, Jeremy, Ava, and Eli. A loving daughter to Charles and Barbara Poole, and a caring sister to Edward and Barbara, she was also a beloved aunt to James and Heath. She was married to, and later divorced from, Dallas Laird.

Family and friendships meant everything to Judi. Even when relationships were strained, she worked tirelessly to mend fences, always striving to keep loved ones together. She was a supermom, actively participating in her sons’ school events, driving them to countless hockey practices and games, and cheering from the stands. Jason’s and Damon’s friends always felt she treated them with respect, honesty, and humor, many seeing her as a second mother. She valued her lifelong friendships, and many supported her up to her passing.

As a city council member and eventually mayor of Casper, Wyoming, Judi served her community with passion and dedication. She believed in random acts of kindness and treating everyone with respect. Trusted and a great confidant, she didn’t speak ill of others. In times of difficulty, she was the person you wanted to talk to—comforting and encouraging perseverance, no matter how bleak things felt. These qualities served our community and her constituents well.

She made her home warm and welcoming, especially during the holidays when she transformed it into a place of beauty and joy. Beautiful inside and out, Judi always dressed with style and grace. She believed in showing up, never missing an opportunity to support and encourage others. Genuinely interested in people’s lives, she was a cheerleader for whatever they had going on. Kind and selfless, she was full of light, never asking for anything in return.

Judi had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh until tears filled her eyes and her sides ached. Her joy was infectious, creating an atmosphere where everyone felt welcomed and valued. She often said, “I try to only worry about things if and when they happen,” reminding us that many of our worries never come to pass. She had an extraordinary ability to trust that the good things she needed would show up at just the right time, demonstrating faith, strength, and power—qualities she had in abundance.

Despite losing her father at the young age of 11, navigating a divorce, and overcoming many health and life issues, Judi faced life’s challenges with unstoppable positivity and resilience. Later in life, after dedicating her earlier years to her family and community, she returned to school, showing us all that it’s never too late to pursue your dreams. She received a degree in Interior Design and had a unique talent for making homes beautiful.

She was a phenomenal chef, and you could feel the love and care she put into everything she made. Her meals were more than just food; they were expressions of her affection and a way she brought people together. Family gatherings were filled with delicious aromas, heartfelt conversations, and, of course, laughter.

We are incredibly grateful to have had Judi in our lives. She was a remarkable woman who taught us to love, give, and persevere. She will be deeply missed by all who were touched by her warmth and positivity.

Mom, you were a blessing and a gift. Your faith, strength, and power continue to inspire us. We cannot wait to see you again one day.

In honor of her memory, please consider performing a random act of kindness in her name, continuing the legacy of love and generosity that she embodied throughout her life.

“There’s always room at the table,” Judi used to say; a testament to her inclusive spirit and open heart. Let us carry forward her example by showing up for others, trusting in the goodness of life, and embracing each day with style, grace, and genuine positivity.

Bobby Joe Cook, Sr.: 1945 – 2024

Bobby Joe Cook was born September 9, 1945 in Cody, Wyoming to Hyrum and Bernice Cook. Bobby graduated from Deaver High School in 1963.

Bobby started out high scaling in this life to becoming a tireman when he met his wife in Yellowstone National Park in 1965 screaming “DROP THE GARBAGE BAG!” because she was being chased by a bear. This is where their love story began with wedding bells on December 30, 1965 and ended on December 3, 2024 with his passing. Cookie, as he was also known as, went on through life trucking on his own terms until he retired a decade ago or so to spend his days with the love of his life until her passing in 2019.

Cookie enjoyed life on his own terms and time with his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids and that’ll be missed. We must make mention that Bobby was honorably discharged from the National Guard. He told us he peeled a lot of potatoes so he wouldn’t have to do pull-ups. A lot of things our dad liked, but pull-ups wasn’t one of them, he mentioned a time or two!

Bobby is survived by his children: Bobby (Marcia) Cook, Stormy Fields, Heather (Jacob) Corra, Hillery (Sean) Day. Grandchildren; Gregory, Michael, K’LeeAnn, Arial, Brenden, Bethany, Saybin, Sidni, Ethen, Austin, and Journey; siblings: Jim (Niki) Cook, Peggy Tremeling, and Lanny Cook; great-grandchildren: Maddison, Stone, Thorn, Wren, William, Jakobi, Marleigh; and numerous other relatives.

Bobby was preceded in death by his brother, Butch; dad; mom; wife; and daughter, Lisa.

Visitation will be 12 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at Newcomer Casper, 710 East Second Street, Casper, WY, 82601. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. at Newcomer Casper immediately followed by burial at Wyoming Memorial Gardens and a reception at 1922 South Poplar Street, Casper, WY 82601.

Eugene Robert Graveman: 1924 – 2024

Eugene Robert Graveman, a beloved husband, father, and cherished member of the community, passed away on December 4, 2024, at Central Wyoming Hospice. He was born on June 25, 1924, in Cullman, Alabama to Bernard and Louisa Graveman. Eugene proudly served in the army during World War II, witnessing duty in Germany, a testament to his commitment and bravery.

In 1955, Eugene moved to Casper, Wyoming, where he established a successful career as a surveyor. He worked for Worthington Lenhart and later for Bill Ladd, retiring in 1986 after many years of dedicated service to the field.

Eugene’s personal life was marked by love and family. He was first married to Lucille Bradley, but the couple eventually divorced. He found love again with Jackie Sorenson, whom he married in Hartland, Minnesota, on June 22, 1974.

Eugene reached remarkable milestones in his life, celebrating his 100th birthday in June of 2024 and his 50th wedding anniversary with Jackie. He leaves behind a legacy filled with warmth and love, which will continue to inspire his family and friends.

Eugene is survived by daughters: Doris (Dottie) Sullivan, Donna (Dick) Ragsdale, and Denise (Rodrick) O’Connor; sons, Tom (Shiela) Graveman and Tim (Erin) Graveman; and step-son, Mark (Sheryl) Sorenson. Eugene was a proud grandfather and great-grandfather to numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as a treasured uncle to many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by several brothers: Herman, Henry, Theodore, Bernard, George, and Charles Graveman; sisters, Annie and Louisa; grand-daughter, Katie Graveman; great-grandson, Wyatt Williams; and daughter-in-law, Patricia Sorenson.

A memorial service to honor Eugene will be held on December 11, 2024, at the Oregon Trail State Veteran Cemetery in Evansville, Wyoming, starting at 1 p.m. He will be remembered not only for his professional achievements but also for the love and devotion he shared with those around him.

Pastor Mark Twain Lewis: 1962 – 2024

Pastor Mark Twain Lewis, 61, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

Mark was born in Port Arthur, Texas on December 11, 1962. His parents were Dudley Lewis, Jr. and Beatrice Ruffin Lewis. Mark was the youngest of four children: Dudley, II; Annie Bea Batiste; and Clinton.

Mark loved football and played in the Astrodome. His parents joined in his love of the sport, and were at his games. He had very close friendships in the neighborhood, and still maintained them. He was also busy burying any neighborhood animal with his friend, Gus – a future veterinarian. He used to say that his family ate fish for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. A member of his congregation brought him catfish and cobbler for dinner in hospice. Linda hates fish & chicken, so they were trying to satisfy this diversity: her, beef; him, fish. They worked it out.

Mark was infatuated by Doris Day – Linda grew up from age three sitting with her back on the big radio listening to Louis Armstrong. No jealousy arose. They taught marriage classes and step-parenting classes together, soon the classes were full and they had added dinners together with the participants.

Mark was saved on a Sunday morning in the bathtub. She was saved on a park bench. They moved to Denver. Mark drove a big truck and she found a job with the Jewish Federation as a program designer for Denver County at Shalom Denver. When they came to Wyoming he continued to drive and she was a training leader for WBI. Then God said for Mark to quit his job and plant a church. After being in other churches, he left to start his own. He joined hands with Pastor Johnson who came at midnight on a snowy evening and ordained them in the middle of the storm. God provided a church setting through Linda’s boss, and then another building on 12th Street which grew to overflowing. The church had growing pains.

Mark and his wife went and touched and prayed over many churches, but a friend contacted Mark and suggested the building that the church now occupies. A lease was written and Rock of Ages moved. As is God’s plan, every provision was given to Rock of Ages. We were joyful. We stood in the empty sanctuary, held hands, and danced and prayed. Pastor not only seeded a church but seeded into men and women to prosper spirits, build the ministry, and let them fly when they were ready to build their own ministries. The pastor shared God’s love in a way that blessed hearts and changed lives. He did it consistently and with passion. It set an example for all of us and reminded us of what it really means to be a follower of Christ.

Fun and laughter were plentiful. He initiated free funerals and marriages, the sock ministry, car shows, pursuit of education, and was the key speaker at several National Day of Prayer Sessions. When Mark scratched his head you knew the spirit was in full force. He was full of abounding love. Everyone was welcome, and welcomed. Choirs came and went. There are relationships still maintained after congregants move, many of whom continue to generously support the church. Mark was always full of shenanigans, pointing at his wife and always pointing out to the church we hadn’t abided by God’s edicts prior to marriage. He was on the Servant United board.

He and Linda were on the executive board of Teen Challenge, all the while pursuing his education. Another focus has always been to reach out to the reservation with Arlis Hedguist. Mark’s birthday is on Wednesday, December 11. Mark loved watches, fishing, and jokes. Linda and Mark had been making a bucket list and had spent their anniversary this year exploring new things. Last year the surprise birthday party resulted in a heart attack, after 30 surprise parties he will have one in heaven. He can be free of pain, and enjoy the music and praises of the father. Love comes with work and changes to a love so deep it indwells in your heart. It cannot be shaken. Praises be to God.

Thanks for beauty, years of fidelity, unexpected surprise jokes, finger pointing, camping, being in the snow together and heartfelt conversations. Being my pastor, my friend, a dad, grandfather and great and loving neighbor. Thanks for making a difference- you can be sure all you did was noticed by God and appreciated by us.

The only thing that counts is faith expressing itself through love. Galatians 5:6 See you soon, I love you – Linda.

A special thank you to Dr. Gail Zimmerman for your love and support, the Cedar Street group for joy and love and great food, and all the family and friends that is coming from out of town. We appreciate you.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, December 9, at Rock of Ages Church with an interment to follow at Wyoming Memorial Gardens. A reception will follow at Restoration Church following Committal Services.

Dona May Ryan: 1932 – 2024

A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Dona May Ryan passed away at the age of 92 years on December 3, 2024. Born on February 19, 1932, in Canton, Ohio, to Richard and Cora (Tramontina) Schrecongost, Dona later attended Ball State University where she earned a teaching degree and met her future husband, Billy Ray Ryan, who would share her life until his passing in 2010. Following their nuptials, Dona and Bill lived a few years in Illinois before moving to Boone, Iowa, where they raised four children: Kathy, Terry, Bob, and Mary. Following retirement, the couple spent several years in Nevada, Iowa, before joining Terry and Mary and their families in Casper, Wyoming.

Dona served as a steady source of inspiration to her family. She always put others’ needs or wishes before her own and always demonstrated kindness, compassion, generosity, and humility. When life presented difficult challenges, Dona’s determination and perseverance served as an additional source of inspiration.

Along with these admirable qualities, Dona will be remembered for her sharp wit, remarkable memory, and fierce independence. She will also be remembered for her superb cooking, her knack for spoiling any child, her research into family history, and her adventurous spirit. The wealth of beautiful memories featuring Dona, the grandest of matriarchs, will continue to uplift her family.

As Dona joins her husband, Bill, and children, Robert Ryan and Kathleen Ryan Millard, and others on the other side, she leaves behind her brother, Kenny Schrecongost; her daughter, Terry Rasmussen, and friend, Ron Rasmussen; her daughter, Mary Oliver and husband, Jim Oliver; her grandson, Ryan Rasmussen; her granddaughter, Jessica Ferguson, and husband, Tony Ferguson; her granddaughter, Sydney Oliver; her grandson, Daniel Weber; her grandson, Adam Lee, and wife, Zhen Lee; and her great-grandchildren, Riley and Isaiah Ferguson and Addi, Ella, Ian, and Olin Lee.

At Dona’s request, no service is planned. Instead, the immediate family will soon gather to honor and celebrate our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Thanks to the human heart by which we live,

Thanks to its tenderness, its joys, its fears,

To me, the meanest flower that blows can give

Thoughts that do often lie too deep for tears.

Wm. Wordsworth, “Ode”