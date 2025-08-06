Registered Sex Offender Wanted for Felony Escape from Casper Re-Entry Center

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is looking for Derick Archibeque, who's currently wanted for felony escape from official detention.

Archibeque is described as a 41-year-old male, approximately 5’7" tall and 210 pounds, bald, and has brown eyes. Archibeque is a Registered Sex Offender.

Archibeque was a resident of the Casper Reentry Center (CRC) when he signed out on the afternoon of August 5th and failed to return at the scheduled time of 5 pm. Archibeque was originally sentenced out of Laramie County for failure to register as a sex offender.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Derick Archibeque please call the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Team at (307) 235-9282. If you see him in public, do not approach him and instead call 9-1-1 to make a report.

Information may also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling 307-577-8477.

Casper Reentry Center is a private correctional facility operated by Geo Group. The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office does not have any operational or management control of CRC. If crimes are committed at or from CRC, the legal jurisdiction for investigating those crimes falls within the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.

