FBI Searches Trump’s Florida Estate For Classified Records

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence.

That's according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Trump says agents opened a safe at his home, and he likens their search to “prosecutorial misconduct.”

The FBI and Justice Department have not confirmed the search.

It marks a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.