FedEx Truck Leaves Interstate 80, Tips Over In Front Yard

Uinta County authorities say no one was injured in a recent crash of a FedEx truck near Evanston.

That's according to a post on the Uinta County Law Enforcement Services Facebook page.

According to the post, the crash happened on October 7:

The crash occurred when an eastbound Fed Ex semi left the interstate crossing all lanes of I 80. Crossed Wasatch Road and tipped over in the front yard of a residence. No one was seriously injured in the crash.

But the cleanup of debris from the post along I-80 took several hours, according to the post. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

