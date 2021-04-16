FBI Says it Interviewed FedEx Mass Shooter Last Year

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The FBI says that last year it questioned the man who fatally shot eight people at a FedEx plant in Indianapolis.

Paul Keenan, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis field office, said Friday that agents questioned 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole after his mother called police to say that her son might commit “suicide by cop.”

He says agents questioned Hole based on items found in his bedroom.

The FBI did not elaborate on what those items were.

No crime was identified and the FBI says it did not identify Hole as espousing a racially motivated ideology.