&#8221;Mystery Box Bandit&#8221; Wanted For Larimer County FedEx Theft

”Mystery Box Bandit” Wanted For Larimer County FedEx Theft

Canva/Fort Collins Police Services/Anonymous

Police in Fort Collins are looking for someone who they say stole several packages from a parked FedEx truck recently.

That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page, where police dubbed the suspect as the "Mystery Box Bandit."

The above photo was snapped by a bystander.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to contact Officer Scott Brittingham at 907--221-6555.

The 8 Absolute Most Dangerous Intersections in Cheyenne Ranked

The Official 7 Wonders of Casper and Where To Find Them

The 7 Wonders of Casper is a series of roadside attractions. However, there are more than 7 Wonders on this list. Sometimes the name varies depending on who is telling the story. Some locations are elusive. Here are the Official 7 Wonders of Casper and where to find them.

 

Filed Under: crime, FedEx, Fort Collins
Categories: Casper News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top