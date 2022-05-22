”Mystery Box Bandit” Wanted For Larimer County FedEx Theft

Police in Fort Collins are looking for someone who they say stole several packages from a parked FedEx truck recently.

That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page, where police dubbed the suspect as the "Mystery Box Bandit."

The above photo was snapped by a bystander.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to contact Officer Scott Brittingham at 907--221-6555.

The 8 Absolute Most Dangerous Intersections in Cheyenne Ranked