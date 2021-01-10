Federal Judge Sentences Escapee from Casper Re-entry Center

A former resident of Cheyenne and Las Vegas with a long criminal history will spend more time in prison after being sentenced last week for escaping the Casper Re-entry Center five years ago, according to federal court documents.

Donnie Nue Neice will serve two years and three months imprisonment consecutive to remaining prison time in a 2012 grand larceny case in Natrona County, according to the sentence handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Alan Johnson on Wednesday.

The sentence included three years of supervised probation after his release from custody.

Neice was reported missing from CRC on Dec. 4, 2015, according to the indictment handed up by the federal grand jury on May 21, 2020.

He was arrested in Nevada on Aug. 5, 2020, and transferred to Wyoming to face the charge. Court records did not indicate what Neice had been doing in the five years he was missing.

In a separate case in 2012, Neice pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and Johnson sentenced him in 2013 to three years two months imprisonment.

That 2013 sentence was to be served concurrently with a grand larceny conviction in Natrona County District Court, according to federal court records.

In August, 2012, Neice and his accomplice Michael Don Neely stole a camper trailer in Casper.

During the investigation, law enforcement learned Neice was wanted in Las Vegas for attempted homicide.

Neely was sentenced in 2013 in federal court to nearly 17 years imprisonment for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that lengthy sentence because of Neely's long criminal record.

