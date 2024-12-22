FBI Director Wray visits field offices in Cheyenne, Denver

CASPER, Wyo. — FBI Director Christopher Wray visited the Denver Field Office and met with FBI employees and partners from across Colorado and Wyoming last week.

His trip to Wyoming included a discussion with law enforcement in the state about the importance of collaboration to fulfill a shared mission, noting that “partnerships are more important now than they’ve ever been.”

While in Wyoming, Wray also visited F.E. Warren Air Force Base, where he met with military partners to discuss the ways the FBI is working with the Department of Defense to protect against threats posed by hostile foreign nations, an FBI news release said.

In Denver, Wray sat down with partners from across law enforcement, the private sector and academia in Colorado and Wyoming, thanking them for their partnership and emphasizing the need to continue working together to stay ahead of cyber, counterintelligence and counterterrorism threats.

FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek sits beside FBI Director Christopher Wray during a meeting with law enforcement partners in the Denver field office on Dec. 17, 2024. (FBI/Joe Murillo) The group also discussed the importance of continued collaboration to defend against threats to critical infrastructure and emerging challenges such as criminal use of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency. While in Colorado, Wray also met with officials from the Bureau of Prisons at one of their facilities.

Wray pledged the FBI’s intent to try to continue to support law enforcement partners in Colorado and Wyoming through training, investigative services and support, despite the increasingly limited-budget environment.

“There’s a force multiplier effect that comes from constant engagement and collaboration,” Wray said, “and you can count on us to keep focusing on how to be the best partner.”

FBI Denver serves all of Colorado and Wyoming. The office has nine resident agencies covering the two states. This trip marks Wray’s third visit to the Denver Field Office and his first visit to Wyoming as FBI director.

On Dec. 11, CNN reported that Wray will resign his position at the end of President Joe Biden’s term in January. President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Kash Patel to fill the role.

