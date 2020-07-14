Fatal Crash Outside Fort Laramie

A fatal crash occurred around milepost 27 on Highway 26 near Fort Laramie early on July 14.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area around 6:49 am for a motor vehicle crash.

A 2008 Toyota Rav 4 was traveling west on the highway and went to pass a 1998 Ford Taurus which was stopped on the side of the road. The Toyota moved partially into the westbound land to pass, but the Ford attempted a u-turn in the roadway as the Toyota began to pass. The vehicles ended up colliding.

The driver of the Ford was identified as 32-year-old Amanda Wilhelm, who was a Fort Laramie resident. She was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as 40-year-old Evan Brooks, from Torrington, Wyoming. He was also wearing his seatbelt and was transported to Community Hospital Torrington for injuries which he sustained in the crash.

Driver inattention and cell phone use on the part of Wilhelm is being investigated as possible contributing factors.