Fall is in Full Force and So are Rodents, Wyoming

The National Pest Management Association is celebrating Rodent Awareness Week and alerting homeowners of the increase in unwanted visits from rodents as temperatures drop.

Each winter, rodents invade an estimated 21 million homes, posing risks of disease, food contamination, and property damage, making it critical for homeowners to take steps to prevent them this fall and winter.

“Rodents are more than just a seasonal nuisance, they can pose real threats to both health and property,” said Dr. Jim Fredericks, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for NPMA. "By taking necessary prevention measures, homeowners can reduce the risks of infestations and protect themselves and their property from the dangers associated with rodents."

According to a recent NPMA survey conducted online by The Harris Poll, 43% of Americans are aware that rodents can transmit dangerous diseases, but only 17% of Americans call a pest control professional at the first sign of rodents.

“The threats posed by rodents are real so an infestation should not be treated as a DIY task. A qualified pest control professional can help identify the issues and develop a course of action before an infestation gets out of hand. At the first site of a rodent problem, call a pro,” said Fredericks

To help homeowners safeguard their homes, NPMA offers the following tips to keep rodents out:

Seal any cracks and holes: Inspect your home for small openings, especially around doors and windows, and use caulk or steel wool to seal them. Mice can fit through holes as small as a dime!

Keep food stored properly: Make sure all food, including pet food, is stored in airtight containers, and be sure to clean up crumbs and spills right away.

Declutter storage areas: Rodents often hide in piles of clutter, so keep basements, attics, garages, and crawl spaces tidy and organized.

Inspect for signs of rodents: Look out for droppings, gnaw marks, or strange noises, especially in quiet areas like attics and basements.

