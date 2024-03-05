Facebook, Instagram, and Threads Are Down

UPDATE: Meta is back on. Hundreds of thousands of people had trouble Tuesday morning logging into their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

This happened to about 76% of users.

At 10:17 a.m. the Meta spokesman Andy Stone wrote on X: "We are aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now."

According to Variety, the longest outage for Meta (back then it was just Facebook) was in October 2021. It lasted about six hours.

---

9:16 a.m. Tried getting on to your Facebook page this morning?

The popular social media platform is currently down with no official word on why or when it will be back.

Users have reported issues logging in as well as failed attempts to change their password.

Apparently all of Meta is down, which includes Facebook, Intsagram, WhatsApp, and Threads.

Twitter seems to be working well but no tweet on the matter has been shared on their official account.