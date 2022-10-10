Update: Kiera Grogan, public information officer with the sheriff's office, said that at around 11:15 a.m. their deputies and multiple fire departments responded to a report of a fuel tank explosion on Highway 487.

While the road was closed at the intersection of Highway 220, 448, and Highway 448 and Bates Creek Road, as of 12:45 p.m. the roadways were reopened to the public, though fire personnel and apparatus are still in the area.

The Natrona County Fire Protection District is currently investigating the cause of the explosion.

------------------

According to a recent community alert from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, deputies and personnel are currently on the scene of an explosion on Highway 487.

There is a current road closure at the intersection of Highway 220 and Highway 487 (MP 69) and Highway 487 and Bates Creek Road/Old Casper Medicine Bow Highway.

Avoid the area for the time being.

