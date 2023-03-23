Mills Man Severely Burned in Flash Fire

An adult male suffered severe burns from a flash fire on Wednesday night, according to a press release from the Mills Fire Department.

At 9:26 p.m., fire crews were dispatched after a report of an explosion in the 700 block of North Fourth Avenue.

They found the fire was out.

However, the man was burned badly, was taken to the Wyoming Medical Center and will be transferred to a burn center in Colorado.

Investigators determined flash fire occurred inside a three-car garage where the victim was working. The fire caused minimal damage to the garage. Kerosene was involved in the fire.

Information needed for the investigation is not immediately available due to the victim's injuries. The investigation is still active and ongoing, according to the press release.

Besides the Mills Fire Department, other responders included the Wyoming Medical Center Emergency Medical Services, the Mills Police Department, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, the Casper Public Safety Communications Center, and the Natrona County Fire Investigation Task Force.