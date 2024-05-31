Expect Rolling Road Closures Sunday with Visit Casper Marathon

The Visit Casper Marathon has hit a new record for event attendance.

This will be the 21st year of the run. "It's just so inspiring and incredible on the amount of new runners that are signing up along with all the community support that has just poured in over these last week’s helping the event to be more and more successful every year” said President Marlene Short.

This year there will be runners from 39 states present along with one runner from Canada and another from Guatemala.

The “Visit Casper Marathon” Race starts on Sunday June 2, with its traditional cannon shot fire at the Ford Wyoming center.

It will end at David Street Station where the marathon events are already well known for favorite foods, Drinks and festivities with Live Music this year by Chad Lore.

The event will also include the tradition of guns vs. hoses -- a marathon relay challenge between Wyoming first responders. Will this be the fourth year in a row that the Fire Department takes home the trophy?

Closures:

Morad Park will be closed during marathon on Sunday from 6:00 a.m. to noon.

Traffic will be disrupted, but most closures are single lane-only:

Single lane closure on Poplar and First Street between Poplar and David.

David Street closed from First to Collins until ~ 1:00 p.m.

Ash Street will be closed from First to Collins as well as Elm Street from First to Midwest and Yellowstone from David Street to Elm until ~ 1:00 p.m.

Single eastbound lane closed on Second Street between David and Beech Street until ~ 10:00 a.m.

Single lane closures on Beech to Eleventh, Eleventh on Durbin to Fifth, Fifth between Durbin and Wolcott, Wolcott to Eleventh, and David from Eleventh to Collins.

Amoco Road will be closed beginning at 3:00 a.m. and open at 9:00 a.m.

Events Drive in front of the Ford Wyoming Center will be closed until 7:00 a.m and a single lane will be closed on Bryan Stock Trail Road to the North Casper soccer complex.

Below is a map of the Casper marathon route. You can find maps for the 10k and half marathon here.

attachment-map loading...