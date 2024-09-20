Exciting Updates At Casper Family Aquatic Center: Opening Ahead of Schedule

Casper officials announced the Casper Family Aquatic Center is open ahead of schedule. The aquatic center was closed on May 20 for roof replacement, HVAC system reconstruction, new lighting and fan installation, and electrical conduit brought up to code and was expected to re-open in mid-October.

The maintenance and repairs were paid for with One Cent funds. “These repairs and improvements were crucial to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for users,” explained Aquatic Supervisor Edwin Luers.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. with lap swimming and water walking from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. when the features are turned on; Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. with lap swimming and water walking from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. when the features are turned on; and Sunday 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. with features on the entire time.

“We are very pleased to be able to have this facility that serves all ages. With this schedule, we aim to accommodate all of our users,” said Luers. The features include slides, buckets, starburst, and frog slide.

The aquatic center is part of the City of Casper-owned Recreation Center located at 1801 E 4th Street.

“In addition to our public hours, we also find people like to hold parties at the aquatic center,” reported Luers.

“We have rental time available after-hours Friday through Sunday, and we also offer open swim parties that include a reserved party room.” Information on the Casper Family Aquatic Center and Casper Recreation Center is available at casperwy.gov.