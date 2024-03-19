Exciting Opportunity For Natrona County Nonprofits At NJCAA D1 Women’s Basketball Championship

With the NJCAA D1 Women’s Basketball Championship coming to Casper March 26-April 1, 2024, eight Natrona County nonprofits will have an opportunity to receive funds as part of the bracket-style tournament.

“Casper is a generous community,” said Luke Gilliam, Director of Sales & Development for Visit Casper. “Thanks to our generous sponsors, we’re able to give local nonprofits the opportunity to receive funding, while adopting a team and cheering them on in the tournament.”

Each of the eight participating nonprofits will be randomly assigned to one of the final eight teams of the NJCAA D1 championship tournament. The nonprofits will receive 20 tickets to each game where they can watch them in action at the Ford Wyoming Center and cheer them on, all while competing to receive the most funding.

The final eight teams in the bracket will face off in the quarter final games on Friday, March 29. The four nonprofits that do not advance will receive $1,000 each, while the four remaining nonprofits will be eligible for $3,000 in the semi-final round. The winning team’s nonprofit will receive $8,000, while the second-place team will receive $5,000.

The teams that will be participating are:

CASA of Natrona County

Special Olympics Wyoming

Children’s Advocacy Project

Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming

Orr’s Hope Foundation

Adventure West Council – Boy Scouts of America

Arc of Natrona County

Make-A-Wish

Funds were raised by the Zimmerman Family Foundation, Takkion, Platte Valley Bank and the Holthouse Family.

The Casper community is encouraged to attend the NJCAA tournaments and "cheer" on their favorite nonprofits.