The Town of Evansville is waiting to hear whether criminal charges will be filed against one of its officials, possibly a law enforcement officer, its attorney said Monday.

Kyle Ridgeway said he knows the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the Natrona County District Attorney's Office have been working on something, but he didn't know who is involved.

"We don't have a comment on the investigation because we don't know what it's about," said Ridgeway, an attorney with the Casper law firm Williams, Porter, Day, and Neville.

However, he said an Evansville police officer Matt McGraw has been placed on administrative leave with pay because the DCI was investigating him.

Whether that investigation involved alleged illicit drug use is unknown, Ridgeway said.

McGraw did not have an available working number and could not be reached for comment.

Evansville Mayor Jennifer Sorenson said she learned only last week that she may be under investigation, and has hired an attorney.

"I cannot comment on anything either way," Sorenson said.

She added that she and McGraw are in a dating relationship.

Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen said he could not comment on the matter.

Evansville Police Chief Mike Thompson said town employees are not allowed to talk about this matter and referred questions to Ridgeway.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

10 Absolute WORST Tourist Incidents at Yellowstone National Park