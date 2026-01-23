Two people were arrested last week after Evansville police responded to a hotel over a reported refusal to leave due to nonpayment, an incident that investigators say uncovered alleged identity theft, forged documents, and a stolen vehicle.

According to the Evansville Police Department, officers Hawes and Dudley were dispatched to a local hotel on Jan. 22 for a report of two individuals who were unable to pay for their room and refused to leave. When officers arrived, the individuals provided names and driver’s licenses that were later determined to belong to other people.

During the investigation, officers located multiple forms of identification and Social Security cards believed to belong to other individuals. Police also identified a vehicle associated with the suspects, which was later confirmed to have been reported stolen by a dealership in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Authorities allege the vehicle was obtained through fraudulent means.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is conducting a related investigation and is working to secure felony warrants connected to the reported vehicle theft.

Officers also located a quantity of marijuana that met Wyoming’s statutory threshold for felony possession.

Both suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants. The male suspect, identified as Joshua Mettler, was found to have five outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions, two of which are extraditable. The female suspect, Laura Mettler, had three outstanding warrants, two of which are extraditable. The warrants originated from Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico.

In addition to the warrants, both individuals were charged with possession of forged documents, possession of a controlled substance, interference with a peace officer, and willfully obtaining another person’s identifying information in an attempt to obtain credit, goods, or services. Investigators are also requesting an additional charge of possession of stolen property, pending review by prosecutors.

Police say the suspects allegedly obtained at least one person’s identity by breaking into a vehicle.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Police Issue Identity Theft Warning

Following the arrests, the Evansville Police Department issued a public safety message urging residents to take steps to protect their personal information. According to police, Wyoming residents reported $20.1 million in total fraud losses in 2023, ranking the state 40th nationally for fraud reports by population.

Police recommend residents promptly collect mail, shred documents containing personal or financial information, store sensitive records in secure locations, and regularly monitor financial accounts and credit reports. Residents are also encouraged to use strong passwords, enable multi-factor authentication, and remain cautious of phishing scams.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of identity theft or fraud is encouraged to report it to the Federal Trade Commission at IdentityTheft.gov and notify their bank and credit reporting agencies.

