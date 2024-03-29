Evansville Fire-EMS Knock Down House Fire Thursday Evening

The Evansville Fire-EMS Department were able to quickly knock down a fire coming from the back of a home in the area of 4th and Evans street last night just after 8:20 p.m.

An investigator with the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force and Investigator from the Evansville Police Department responded, but have not yet said what caused the fire.

K2 Radio left a message with the Evansville Police Chief and will update if more information is released.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire and crews remained on scene for an extended amount of time looking for hot spots and assisting investigators.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Investigator Marin with Evansville PD at (307) 231-1270.

Semi Trailer Caught Fire on I-80 in Uinta County May 15, 2023 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore; Photos from Uinta County Fire and Ambulance, Facebook