Evacuation Notice for Campbell County, New Wildfire Started on North Side

A new wildfire has started on the northern end of Campbell County. The fire area is surrounded by Olmstead Road to the south, Bowers Ute to the east, the Montana state line to the north, and Bayhorse Road to the west.

There is an evacuation notice for residents of Border Line Estates/Ranchets. "Due to multiple wind shifts, it is difficult to predict the direction in which the fire will spread" states Campbell County Fire Department.

At 4:00 PM the fire's size was an estimated 200 acres and rapidly growing. It has been named the "Short Draw" fire.

The fire has spread into Montana. Multiple CCFD resources, Montana resources, heavy equipment from Campbell County Road and Bridge, and aircraft have been dispatched to the scene.

More information will be shared when available.